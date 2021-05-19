US cervical cancers fall but other sex-related cancers rise

A new study shows screening and the HPV vaccine have led to drops in cervical cancers over the last two decades in the U.S. But those gains are offset by a rise in other tumors caused by the virus. Human papillomavirus is the nation’s most common sexually spread infection. Most HPV infections cause no symptoms and go away without treatment. But some cause genital warts and others develop into cancer. The HPV vaccine is recommended for girls and boys at age 11 or 12. The vaccine works best when given at younger ages, before exposure to HPV through sexual activity.