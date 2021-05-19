US sanctions former Albania leader Berisha over corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The United States has sanctioned former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha for alleged “significant corruption” and barred him and his wife and children from entering the U.S. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that during Berisha’s 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister, the politician was involved in the misappropriation of public funds and used his power “for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members.” Berisha also served as Albania’s president from 1992 to 1997, and is currently a lawmaker representing the opposition Democratic Party. In response, Berisha challenged Washington or anyone “to make public any proof or document” that supports the U.S. sanctions.