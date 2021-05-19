US tips prompt German raids over child abuse images

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities searched more than 40 apartments and other buildings in Berlin on Wednesday in connection with the spread of child abuse images, after receiving tips from the United States. The German news agency dpa quoted Berlin’s criminal police office as saying 250 investigators were involved in the raids against 42 suspects. All of the suspects were men between the ages of 17 and 84. A senior investigator said two-thirds of the men were already known to police, half of them in connection with sexual offenses. The raids were the result of several separate investigations rather than a concerted probe into a single network. Investigators confiscated computers, smartphones and other data storage devices.