WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in Rivera murder trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A jury has been selected for the first-degree murder trial of the farm laborer charged with killing a University of Iowa student while she was out running in July 2018.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is accused in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday morning at the Scott County Courthouse.

The trial is expected to last through next week. A prosecutor and Bahena Rivera's defense lawyer chose the eight women and seven men from a pool of 183 prospective jurors after questioning them on their knowledge of the case, their opinions of his guilt and other subjects.

