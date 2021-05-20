1,100 boxes of food given away at drive-thru event in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Giving food to those who need it most. That was the goal Thursday at a drive-thru food giveaway in the parking lot of Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City.

The Hope Center and the Community Action Agency of Siouxland teamed up to distribute 1,100 boxes of food. It's all part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Officials said food insecurity has been big during the pandemic: something many have seen first hand.

"A lot of them still struggling with loss of hours, loss of a job, or as they are starting to get back into the workforce, and being able to have this food has been so great to them," said Kim Wilson, Community Action Agency of Siouxland Chief Development Officer. "So you hear a lot, when you are standing over in the lines, a lot of thank you's, a lot of we are so grateful for you. So it really warms the heart of all the volunteers that are here today."

Those going through the drive-thru were able to get fresh produce, milk, dairy, and cooked meats.

"It's just a blessing. It's a blast to be a part of this," said Gary Blankers with Sunnybrook Hope Center. "To be able to share, to see the people. We get a lot of people that we see more than once, to get to know some of the families, and really to try and be able to bless them with some of the things we've been blessed with."

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program will end at the end of May.

Community Action Agency and Sunnybrook Hope Center will hold another drive next week May 27 from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m.