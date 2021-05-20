Another rain chance Thursday before a bit of drier weather moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s looking like another cloudy day across the region and there will be at least chances of rain for everyone although probably not as widespread as what we saw on Wednesday.

We’ll see a few light showers lingering around during the morning hours before we get a break from most of the light rain toward midday.

The during the afternoon we’ll see a few showers developing with the chance of some thunderstorms as well with highs in the upper 70s.

It’s looking like eastern Siouxland will have the best chance of seeing the thunderstorms later in the day.

A lot of our rain chances then move out tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s with skies staying mostly cloudy.

Friday is looking like a drier day as skies become partly cloudy with highs a bit warmer in the low 80s.

