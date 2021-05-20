China delays mission while NASA congratulates on Mars images

BEIJING (AP) — China has postponed a supply mission to its new space station for unspecified technical reasons, while photos sent back from Mars by its newly arrived rover earned plaudits from NASA. The Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft was to have been launched Thursday morning. China Manned Space didn’t say when the rescheduled launch will occur. It would be the first mission to the main Tianhe space station module launched last month. A total of 11 launches are planned to deliver two more modules, components and supplies, and crew members. Tianhe’s launch was considered a success although China was criticized for allowing the uncontrolled reentry to Earth of part of the rocket that carried it into space.