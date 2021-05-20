China, in global campaign, vaccinates its people in Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese citizens living in Thailand have begun being vaccinated as part of China’s global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad. The vaccines were donated by China to be administered to its nationals as Thailand slowly rolls out shots for its own citizens to contain a coronavirus surge that has sickened tens of thousands in the past two months. It was unclear how many of the 150,000 Chinese citizens living in Thailand will be inoculated under Beijing’s “Spring Sprouts” program in this round of inoculations, but China recently donated 500,000 vaccine doses to Thailand. The Thai government has said it will vaccinate Thais before inoculating most other foreigners, regardless of risk factors or age.