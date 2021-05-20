China says providing vaccines to almost 40 African states

BEIJING (AP) — China says it is providing COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 40 African countries and described its actions as purely altruistic. Foreign Ministry official Wu Peng compared China’s outreach to the actions of “some countries” waiting to finish vaccinating their own people, in an apparent dig at the United States. The U.S. so far has committed to sharing 80 million of its doses with the world. The U.N. Security Council has called for more COVID-19 vaccines to be made available for Africa, where only 2% of doses have been administered. China’s vaccine diplomacy means much of the world’s population will get the humble, Chinese-made shots instead of the fancy Western vaccines boasting strong efficacy rates.