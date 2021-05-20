Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020

Forecasters expect yet another busy Atlantic hurricane season this year, but they say it won’t be as crazy as 2020. Thursday’s forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts 13 to 20 named storms. It says 6 to 10 of those will become hurricanes. It forecasts that three to five will be major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph. That’s more than the average year. But it’s not like 2020 when forecasters had to dip into the Greek alphabet for names. Meteorologists say warm water, lack of decapitating winds, no El Nino and more storm seeds coming from Africa make it likely to be busy.