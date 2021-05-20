Skip to Content

Trustee: Nonacademic background halted Hannah-Jones tenure

4:48 pm National news from the Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The chairman of the University of North Carolina’s board of trustees says investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure application was halted because she didn’t come from a traditional academic background. Richard Stevens is the chairman of the board of trustees for the Chapel Hill campus. He said Thursday that his colleague who leads the subcommittee that considers tenure applications chose in January to postpone the review of Hannah-Jones’ submission. It was never brought before the full board for approval, and instead the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist accepted a five-year appointment to the faculty of the journalism school.

Associated Press

