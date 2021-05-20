Governor Kim Reynolds signs new legislation that prohibits mandating masks in k-12 schools and businesses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF 847 into law.

The new legislation prohibits k-12 schools from mandating masks.

It also prohibits cities and counties from mandating masks inside of businesses.

Other components include items from the governor's Students First Act.

“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.”

The new legislation reads as: An Act relating to educational programs, funding, tax credits and deductions, open enrollment, supplementary weighting, and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions.

More information on the bill can be found here.