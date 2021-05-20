Medal of Honor christening happening at Siouxland Freedom Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- "Walk the Walk," an event that started on May 11 when Ken Hanel and Daryl Harrison started their walk across the 432 mile stretch of the Nebraska Medal of Honor highway, will conclude on Saturday at Siouxland Freedom Park.

"Ordinary people doing extraordinary things, so the Medal of Honor commemorative highway focuses attention on those people," said Mike Newhouse, President of Siouxland Freedom Park. "This is going to be a huge occasion we expect 1,000 motorcyclists, it will probably be the largest crowd by far we have seen at Freedom Park."

The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration. Since it was created in 1863, only 3,500 Americans have received this honor.

As of May 20, there are 66 living recipients, however at the beginning of this week there was 67.

Charles Hagemeister, a Nebraska native, who was planning on attending the event on Saturday passed away suddenly in his home in Leavenworth, Kansas.

"He was one of only two living Medal of Honor recipients from Nebraska. Now there is only one, Bob Kerry," said Newhouse.

Siouxland Freedom Park is being designated as the official midpoint of the National Medal of Honor Highway that stretches across the nation.

The Medal of Honor Highway Christening will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with the breaking of champagne bottles on a piece of the Berlin Wall that is being brought in.