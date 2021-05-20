Pender’s Ashley Ostrand shines at Nebraska state track & field meet

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) - Thursday was the second day of the Nebraska state track and field meet. Classes A and D wrap up their two days before classes B and C take center stage on Friday and Saturday.

Pender's Ashley Ostrand had a monster day. The senior helped her team by picking up first in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes as well as a third place finish in the 400-meters.

"I just wanted to come out and really run hard this year," said Ostrand. "So to be able to come home with two golds and a third is just a really big deal to me and its something that I've always wanted to do and glad I could do it this year."

Ostrand followed up her three medal winning performances by helping her team place fourth in the 4x100-meter relay.

Another area athlete who shined on Thursday was Osmonds Johnson Chishiba who took second in the 800-meters dispite being in the middle of the pack until the final stretch.

"Last turn I was just thinking in my head no shoulda coulda woulda you know, because its my senior year and I have to go," said Chishiba. "But, there were four guys in front of me so I just kept my eye on the one."

In the boys 400-meter dash, Charlie Schroeder puts on a solid performance for Wynot, picking up second place with a time of just over :52 seconds.

Hartington-Newcastle finished fourth in the boys 4x400 meters with a time of 3:34.

Classes B and C will take center stage on Friday and Saturday.