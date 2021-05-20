Rainy first day of Iowa state track & field in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Thursday was day one of the Iowa high school state track and field meet in Des Moines. The meet runs through Saturday with two sessions each day.

Classes 2A and 3A got things started in the morning session. In the boys class 2A 3200 meter run, Sheldon's Brandon Cain finished strong to come in fourth place.

In the girls shuttle hurdle relay prelims, Spencer finished with the second best time in class 3A to qualify for Saturday's finals.

OABCIG's Cooper DeJean won the boys class 2A long jump with a jump of 23-feet-7.5 inches. DeJean also qualified for the class 2A 100 and 200 meter dash finals that will be run on Saturday.

"It's great, Especially after the year off last year. It felt good to comeback in front of all these people, all these fans and things like that," said DeJean. It felt good to get a good jump and win it."

In the class 3A boys discus, Brandon Vandersluis of Le Mars gets first with a throw of 170-feet-6-inches.

In the class 2A girls 4x800, Sibley-Ocheyedan came up just short of first and takes second with a time of 9:45.

In the class 2A boys 400-meters, Unity Christian's Tanner Schouten came in with the best time in the state but finished third witha time of 48.61 seconds.

In the girls class 2A 400-meter, West Lyon's Kennedy Kramer edged out KPWC's Erika Kuntz for the win. It's the first ever championship in a running event for West Lyon girls track.

"It's really exciting. No one has ever done this before," said Kramer. "It's just really nice I could do it. I've been working really hard for it."

In the afternoon, it was the biggest class and the smallest class competing, 4A and 1A. In the girls 4A 3,000-meters, Sioux City East's Kaia Downs finished third after a great kick coming down the stretch.

In the boys class 4A 3200-meters, Sioux City North's William Lohr finished strong to get second witha time of 9:24. His teammate Jaysen Bouwers finished 13th.

And inthe class 4A girls 200-meter prelims, Sioux City West's Holly Duax finished with a time of 24.43 seconds. That's her fastest time of the season and one of the ten fastest times ever at the state meet. Duax will run in the finals on Saturday.

And in the class 1A boys shot put, Lawton-Bronson's Zach Verzani takes first with a throw of 58-11.25.