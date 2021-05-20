Scattered showers and storms remain tonight for some, drier weather to start the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been another cloudy day in Siouxland and, once again, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through the evening hours.



The better chances will be in areas east of I-29 for the remainder of the day though an isolated shower or storm will still be possible further west.



A storm or two may contain some gusty winds late this afternoon into the early evening hours.



Showers will likely linger in eastern Siouxland overnight with the wet weather gradually tapering off close to sunrise.



Friday is looking dry with decreasing cloud cover and a decent breeze in place.



It will be warm and muggy and that is a trend that holds through the weekend.



More on those weekend temperatures and if there are any storm chances tonight on News 4.