Streaming series shows collision of music, history in 1971

NEW YORK (AP) — A new Apple TV+ series makes the case, at some length, that 1971 was a landmark year in how popular music reflected the tumultuous times. The eight-episode series, which debuts on Friday, shows how musicians talked about the Vietnam War, conditions in urban America and the growing women’s rights movement. It was the year of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Carole King’s “Tapestry,” John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and Joni Mitchell’s “Blue.” Makers of the series “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” say they wanted to go beyond traditional music documentaries and put the work in the context of their times.