Vax and scratch: NY offers $5M lottery for newly vaccinated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anyone who gets vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as the state tries to boost slowing vaccination rates. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday the pilot program at 10 state-run sites will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million and run from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28. The governor said there’s a one in nine chance of winning a scratch ticket prize in New York, which is joining states like Ohio that have similar lottery incentives. About 43% of state residents are fully vaccinated.