3 Siouxland middle schools schools enjoy a day at Arnolds Park Amusement Park for ‘Making a Difference’

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - Three Siouxland middle schools are making a difference in their communities, and received a reward for their efforts Friday.

Earlier this year, KTIV asked area middle and junior high schools to submit video applications outlining how their students were "Making a Difference" in their classrooms and communities.

Three of those schools were selected: MMCRU Middle School, Zion Saint John Lutheran Middle School and Graettinger-Terrill Middle School were the winners.

"We raised money for Partners for Patriots and for the Ronald McDonald House and we helped out the environment in our town," said Karsen Galles, an MMCRU student.

"We decided to put a stone at the Garner Abby Cabin to mark who died there, because we didn't think it was right. If we died we would want to be remembered and not be another face that fades away with history," said Ceclia Mielke, a GTRA student.

As a reward, students earned a day of fun at Arnolds Park Amusement Park. The students say it means a lot to be able to contribute to their classrooms and in their community.

"I'm so proud of my little sister to do this because we all got to go to this cabin one time when we were in 5th grade and I say if my class would of gone we would of made a difference but I'm so proud of my little sister that she could make a difference," said Danielle Mielke, a GTRA student.

"It just means that you can make a difference no matter who you are and how old you are," said Sullivan Hall, a GTRA student

On Friday students said the trip to Arnolds Park was a great way to start the summer. But many have to be back in school on Monday. So you'll understand if it was hard to pull them out of the park and get them back into the classroom after the trip.