After a dry 2020, Iowa will need more rain to avoid drought

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last year was a dry year for Iowa and the state will need to catch up on moisture to avoid a drought.

Iowa is predicted to get between an inch to an inch and a quarter by next Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.

Tim Hall, a hydrology resource coordination says it is normal and decent rainfall amount for this time of year. Hall constantly tracks water and moisture totals.

"The reason we didn't have significant problems is because we came into 2020 with a lot of moisture in the soil and a lot of ground water in the system because we had two really wet years in 2018 and 2019, 2021 is starting to look like 2020, but we don't have the moisture coming into this year compared to last year." Said Hall.

Hall says the summer season is where the state sees the most rainfall and it will be the true test of how much water Iowa can accumulate.