Around Siouxland: Tivoli Fest

ELK HORN, Iowa (KTIV) - If you're looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend, on option is to head out to Elk Horn, Iowa to enjoy their Danish celebration "Tivoli Fest."

Taking place May 28 and May 29, Tivoli Fest is an annual event that celebrates Danish heritage.

The event had to be canceled in 2020 and this year's was shortened due to concerns with COVID-19.

Despite shortening the festival, organizers say there will be plenty of events for people to enjoy. Such events include a 5K Fun Run, the annual Tivoli Parade and several performances on the Windmill Entertain Stage.

