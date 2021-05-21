As pool season approaches, Sioux City lifeguards continue to run rescue drills

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City pools are less than a week away from opening and families are looking forward to getting to some summer fun.

With the potential of pools being busier than last year, lifeguards have spent the past several weeks training to keep swimmers safe.

Lifeguards at all of Sioux City's pools are trained for weeks ahead of opening day.

City Officials say online classes, in person drills, and hands-on rescue training is required in order to keep people safe.

"There's a ton of different rescues they might do, whether the person is unconscious or conscious, whether we think they have head, neck, or back injury, or they're not and they're still active. We train them on how the person was injured and how they got there and that determines their response," said Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes.

After they complete classes, the lifeguards will continue to be tested on appropriate rescue responses.

"We continue to train them and drill them throughout the year. We do random things that the public will sometimes see and that's how we continue to keep their skills sharp and keep them focused on the task at hand for keeping people safe," said Byrnes.

City officials say their lifeguards are trained to keep all swimmers safe, but a part of that that can be helpful has to do with parents or guardians.

"One of the things we like to rely on, though, is parents. If you have a younger kid who's a non-swimmer to keep them in arms reach, to know where they are, swim in pairs. That's the kind of stuff that goes on a long way for keeping kids safe in a public pool even if there is lifeguard supervision," said Byrnes.

Riverside Pool will open on May 29. Lewis Pool and Leif Erickson Pool will open on June 12.