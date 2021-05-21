Breaking out the bike: Siouxlanders celebrate National ‘Bike to Work Day’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many people in Siouxland ditched their cars and grabbed their bikes Friday. It's all a part of National Bike to Work Day, which falls during National Bike Month. The day started as a way to increase awareness about the health benefits of cycling every day.

Officials with Albrecht Cycle shop said cycling is once again an emerging sport in Sioux City. They said it was very popular in the 80s and 90s here but it saw a downtick in the 2000s. But with recent infrastructure improvements to trails, it has gained in popularity within the past five years.

Whether you're biking to work to save time or money or pumping those pedals to preserve your health or the environment, National Bike to Work Day is a great opportunity to bring attention to the reasons people ride.

Friday people were able to head downtown in Sioux City to Albrecht Cycle Shop. They were able to grab some breakfast before heading into work.

The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council helped to put on the event. Officials said biking to work is an easy way to get out and get your blood pumping.

"Show people that cycling is a possible transportation alternative, gets people out, a sense of community," said Michelle Bostinelos, the executive director SIMPCO. "We've all kind of been cooped up all winter also so I think the springtime is a great time to get out, see people, and get a little bit of exercise."

Will Meier has been a cyclist for 30 years. He rides his bike to work in Sioux City, 12 to 13 miles every day. Meier said it provides him with so many benefits.

"I believe in it," said Meier. "I ride my bike to work. I'm a much better, happier person when I ride my bike to work. Which forces me to ride home also. Something I don't always feel like doing at the end of the day. So I want to support it and I hope Sioux City does more to support that also."

He said biking to work makes him a better employee too. Meier said if you're thinking of grabbing the bike "just do it" and said you'll be so much happier.

Meier also said he's appreciative of the city for keeping up the trials around Sioux City. But he said he hopes drivers are more aware of them on the road, and slow down.

There are all-day food and drink specials at participating downtown Sioux City locations.