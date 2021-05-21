Bull riding event comes to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Professional Bull Riders, or PBR, and their mighty bulls arrived at the Tyson Event Center on Friday. This is the first time that the Tyson Event Center has hosted a rodeo event of this magnitude.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is visiting the Tyson Event Center this weekend as part of the Sioux City Classic.

The event will take place Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, and will feature several rodeo events.

The weekend will feature some of the top bull riders in the country squaring off in 8-second rides on the bulls.

"This is the professional bull riders, this is the premiere bull riding circuit that is here in the Siouxland area, so we are really excited to have them out here. We got a little dirty this week and we got dirt all over the floor, but our team has done a great job preparing for this event. It's kind of like going to a rock show, there is going to be music, see fire, pyro, its a great experience," says Enzo Carannante.

Tickets are being sold at the Tyson Event Center box office, as well as online. The tickets are $22.50.