Explorers drop series opener to Milkmen

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers fell to the Milwaukee Milkmen 3-1 in the series opener on Friday night.

Sebastian Zawada produced the Explorers only run with a solo homer to left field in the 3rd inning. That gave Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

Explorers pitcher Nick Belzer threw five innings, giving up no runs and striking out six.

Milwaukee tied the game on a solo home run by Liam Scafariello in the 6th and then took the lead with a two run home run by Adam Brett Walker in the 7th.

Sioux City falls to 3-1 on the season. The Explorers and Milkmen meet again on Saturday night at 6:05.