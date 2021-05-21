Hailey Barrus joined KTIV in April 2021 as a multi-media journalist.

Hailey recently graduated from Morningside College here in Sioux City with a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Photography.

While at Morningside, Hailey was active in Morningside's newscasts and was an editor for their online newspaper, the Collegian Reporter. Her favorite part about Morningside was performing in productions with the Theatre department.

Hailey is originally from Pocatello, Idaho, but has been living with her family in Belmond, Iowa, for the last decade. She loves going back to Belmond to cheer on her younger siblings in all of their sporting events and activities.

Hailey is excited to stay in Siouxland and to continue connecting with people throughout the community to tell their stories. In her free time, she enjoys being involved in theatre, quality time with family and friends, and attending various Sioux City sporting events.

Email any story ideas, questions or comments to: hbarrus@ktiv.com