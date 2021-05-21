Skip to Content

Handwritten example of famous Einstein equation gets $1.2M

National news from the Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A letter written by Albert Einstein in which he writes out his famous E=mc2 equation has sold at auction for more than $1.2 million, about three times more than it was expected to get. Boston-based RR Auction said Friday that there are only three other known examples of Einstein writing the world-changing equation in his own hand. This fourth example only became public recently. RR Auction had expected it to sell for about $400,000. The one-page handwritten letter in German to a Polish American physicist is dated Oct. 26, 1946. The equation changed physics by demonstrating that time was not absolute and that mass and energy were equivalent.

Associated Press

