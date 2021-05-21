Iowa state track & field meet day two highlights

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The second day of the state track and field meet in Des Moines started in the rain and finished in the sunshine. Classes 2A and 3A had the early session on Friday with classes 1A and 4A in the afternoon.

We start in the morning session with the class 2A distance medley relay. Western Christian finished third with a time of just over four minutes.

"We just all came into it like, with a ready to go attitude, like let's do this, let's see what we can get," said senior Emilee Heynan. "And I'm just so happy how it went for us."

In the boys class 3A long jump, Bishop Heelan's Aiden Kuehl finished second with a jump of 21 feet 2.4 inches.

In the boys class 3A shotput, Le Mars' Brandon Vandersluis, trying to add another victory to Thursday's win in the discus, finishes third with a throw of 56 feet 4.25 inches.

And one of the best performances of the day, Sheldon sophomore Maddie Olson won the class 2A girls high jump with a jump of five-feet-nine inches.

I'm kind of in Shock honestly, it's like unbelievable," said Olson. "It's been a goal all season. I'm just so thankful for my teammates, my parents, my family, and for God for giving me the ability to do this."

In the girls 2A 4x200, Kingsley-Pierson, Woodbury Central finished third, Unity Christian takes fifth.

In the girls 3A 4x200, Spencer finishes second with a time of 1:44.64.

In the boys 2A 4x200, Unity Christian ran away from the field with a time of 1:28.58.

"We just do the best we can, the best that we know we can run," said senior Logan Franken. "Just grateful for the opportunity and it's just a blast to be able to run with your friends out here."

In the afternoon session in the class 1A discus, Lawton-Bronson's Zach Verzani followed up his win in Thursday's shotput with a third place finish.

In the class 1A girls 400-meter hurdles, Storm Lake Saint Mary's Danika Demers finsihed second.

And in the class 1A boys 4x200, Gehlen Catholic took first place with a time of 1:31.31.

"Last year losing all our good seniors, not being able to compete last year, we knew we had to come out here and and prove to them that the work they put in for us wasn't worth nothing," said senior Derek Von Arb. "So they kind of left a legacy on us, so we just trained all year for this."

The final day of the Iowa State track and field meet in Saturday.