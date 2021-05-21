K-pop sensation BTS releases new summer single ‘Butter’

SEOUL (AP) — K-pop band BTS has released their long-awaited single, “Butter,” which they described as a lighthearted and fun song for summer. The music video of “Butter” racked up over 17 million views on Youtube in less than an hour upon its release on Friday. The song also topped iTunes Top Songs charts in multiple countries, including the United States. “Butter” is the band’s second English-language single after “Dynamite,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever for a South Korean group last year. The band’s leader, RM, co-wrote the lyrics for “Butter” with a range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi and Stephen Kirk. BTS will perform “Butter” for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.