Macron, in swipe at Turkey, says NATO must commit to values

BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says NATO leaders must recommit to the military organization’s values and rules at a summit next month. His remarks Friday were a thinly veiled swipe at Turkey, even though he did not mention the country by name. Macron says it’s important for countries not to focus “on national interests that are contradictory to the security of other allies, as has been the case in recent years in Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya, in the Caucasus.” Turkey’s actions in all four of those areas has raised concern at NATO. The alliance’s leaders meet in Brussels on June 14. They want to reaffirm the strength of trans-Atlantic ties after four tumultuous years with the Trump administration.