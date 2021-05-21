Nebraska authorities searching for Norfolk man wanted on multiple charges

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in Nebraska are searching for a Norfolk man wanted on felony charges.

According to a press release, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office is searching for 32-year-old Solomon E. Partee.

A warrant was issued for Partee's arrest after the sheriff's office investigated an assault on May 19 at a Stanton residence. The warrant is for charges of third-degree domestic assault, felony strangulation and terroristic threats.

The sheriff's office says Partee was last known to live on North 2nd Street in Norfolk. Partee is described as a Black male, 5’7, 150 pounds and last known to have long hair.

Anyone with information on Partee's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (402) 439-2212 or your local law enforcement.