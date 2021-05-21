Nebraska unemployment down in April, still lowest nationally

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska retained its spot as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate last month as the percentage improved slightly. Nebraska reported seasonally adjusted April unemployment of 2.8%, tied with New Hampshire, South Dakota and Utah. Nebraska’s rate in March was 2.9%. The rates are substantially better than they were at the same time last year, when the pandemic and social-distancing restrictions triggered widespread layoffs. The unemployment rate in April 2020 was 7.4% statewide, 8.7% in Omaha and 8% in Lincoln. The local unemployment rates from last month were 2.9% in Omaha, 2.2% in Lincoln and 2.5% in Grand Island.