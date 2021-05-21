Sioux City Art Center hosts first public opening in over a year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders gathered once again at the Sioux City Art Center for a public opening of the center's latest exhibit.

The Sioux City Art Center's newest exhibit, 'Sioux City Art Center Selects' had a special debut.

It is the first public opening the art center has hosted in over a year.

"Art changes people's lives. And the Art Center has been open but we have not had a public opening where people can come together, see art or talk to their friends, enjoy a snack and just have community around the visual arts," said Mary Ann Redding, Sioux City Art Center Curator.

A moment many in the art community have missed.

"All of the arts, the performing arts, the visual arts, are so important to making your life rich, and complete and whole and we haven't been able to do that for a long time," said Redding.

The exhibit is a Curated Juried show. Over 100 artists applied to have their art displayed for this exhibit… and only nine were chosen.

"It is really exciting to see some normal activities return to the art world. Both me and my wife are very active in the art community, in our community and across the country and just to see things open up again… it really means a lot to us," said Bart Vargas, Artist.

From things like climate change and species extinction to the use of plastics in everyday objects… Redding says the exhibit brought together artists who are dealing with contemporary issues.

The one thing Redding hopes people take away after they visit the exhibit?

"I want them to have their life changed by it. To think about something new. To see the world in a new way," said Redding.

If you missed the opening of the exhibit no worries, it runs until September 12th.