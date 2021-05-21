Sioux City receives $300,000 grant to revamp community properties

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City was the recipient of a grant that will help revamp several properties in the community.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency selected Sioux City to receive the $300,000 grant through the Brownfields Program.

The program was designed to help assess, safely clean up and reuse contaminated properties.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott says properties that will be benefiting from the grant include Lamb Theatre, and the Stockyards.

"One-hundred-and-fifty-one cities is all in the whole United States got these grants. So to be qualified for one is obviously a credit to our staff that did a really great job putting the application together," said Mayor Scott.

Sioux City was one of two cities in Iowa to receive the grant.