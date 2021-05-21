Sioux City selected for $300,000 EPA grant to address contaminated properties

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City is to receive a $300,000 grant to be used to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return them to productive use.

In a press release, officials say Sioux City has been selected to receive EPA Brownfields funding through the Multipurpose, Assessment and Cleanup Grant Program.

Sioux City plans to conduct 22 environmental site assessments with the grant funding. Those assessments are to take place throughout the city, including the stockyards and downtown area.

Additionally, the city intends to conduct reuse planning and community involvement activities with the funds.

“These assessment and cleanup grants will not only support economic growth and job creation, but they will also empower communities to address the environmental, public health, and social issues associated with contaminated land," stated EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a press release.

EPA officials say the use of these funds will help Sioux City take steps to revitalize several properties throughout the community and help neighborhoods thrive.

“We are grateful for the support and the funding our community has received from the EPA,” said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. “These funds will allow us to complete site assessments and encourage private investment and redevelopment that might not otherwise occur.”

The EPA anticipates the funds will be officially rewarded after all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied by the selected recipients.