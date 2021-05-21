Sioux Falls man accused of impersonating an officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man is accused of impersonating a police officer and questioning a woman while intoxicated and armed. Police say the 35-year-old man approached the woman wearing a cap and tactical vest marked police and questioned her about suspicious activity in the area Tuesday night. The woman was suspicious and asked to see a badge. The man ran away when the woman told him she was going to call police. The woman told police she saw a gun in the man’s waistband as he fled. A few minutes later police stopped a vehicle that was swerving and arrested the suspect.