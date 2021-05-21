Tribune shareholders approve takeover by Alden Global

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, on Friday approved a takeover by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $630 million. Union officials, however, cast doubt on the outcome, noting that the abstention of Tribune’s No. 2 shareholder, Patrick Soon-Shiong, should be counted as an “against” vote according to an April 20 Tribune filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alden, Tribune and a special committee of Tribune’s board had no immediate comment.