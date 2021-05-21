Whimsical NYC waterfront park funded by Barry Diller opens

NEW YORK (AP) — A whimsical new park built on pilings in the Hudson River off Manhattan has opened to the public. The park known as Little Island opened Friday, four years after a fight between media mogul Barry Diller and a billionaire real estate developer threatened to derail it. The park was built with $260 million from the foundation of Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. It joins a string of piers along Manhattan’s west side that have been redeveloped over the last 20 years. Little Island’s flowers, trees and performance spaces rest on 132 concrete pots that the park’s creators call tulip pots.