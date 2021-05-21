Wildfire closes stretch of Interstate 95 in central Florida

FELLSMERE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a wildfire has forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 95 in central Florida. Treasure Coast News reports the fire began overnight and was burning hundreds of acres Friday at the St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park. The Florida Highway Patrol closed a section of the interstate between Palm Bay in the north and Fellsmere in the south. Authorities were directing traffic to nearby roads. Officials say fire crews with Florida Forest Service, Florida Park Service and fire rescue from both Indian River and Brevard counties were working to put out the blaze. Helicopters also were deployed to dump water on the fire.