Albania’s president denounces US sanction of former leader

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president has offered public support to a former prime minister who was sanctioned by the United States this week for corruption. President Ilir Meta made public a letter to former Prime Minister Sali Berisha that described the sanctioning of the politician as a “shameful, unfaithful and nasty act” prompted by anti-Albanian lobbying. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Berisha on Wednesday of “using his power for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members.” Berisha served as Albania’s prime minister from 2005 until 2013. He is currently a member of Albania’s parliament representing the opposition Democratic Party and was Albania’s second post-communist president from 1992 to 1997.