Cheney’s GOP challenger says he impregnated a minor when he was 18

A Wyoming state senator who is challenging representative Liz Cheney for her seat is facing controversy that he impregnated an under-age girl.

Anthony Bouchard says he was just 18-years-old when his 14-year-old girlfriend became pregnant.

According to Bouchard, they did get married after she turned 15, with a parent's consent and the approval of a Florida judge.

The state of Florida would place a ban on child marriage years later, in 2018, with narrow exceptions for 17-year-olds.

The Wyoming Republican told his side of the story in a Facebook live Thursday.

"Bottom line. It's a, a story when i was young, two teenagers...girl gets pregnant. You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me. So it's like the Romeo and Juliet story. A lot of pressure, pressure to abort a baby. I got to tell you, I wasn't going to do it. Neither was she.” Said Anthony Bouchard, Republican state senator

The story did not end with happily ever after, state senator Bouchard says they were divorced after just three years of marriage.

His teenage bride killed herself when she was 20.

Bouchard said this disclosure, which he blamed on opposition research, won't stop him from running for office.