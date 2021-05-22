China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet

BEIJING (AP) — China’s first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is now roaming the surface of the red planet.

The China National Space Administration says the solar-powered rover touched Martian soil at 10:40 a.m. Beijing time Saturday.

China landed the spacecraft carrying the rover on Mars last Saturday, a first for the country.

It's a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing. The rover is expected to be deployed for 90 days to search for evidence of life.

China has ambitious space plans that include a crewed orbital station and landing a human on the moon.

The U.S. also has an ongoing Mars mission, with the Perseverance rover and a tiny helicopter exploring the planet.