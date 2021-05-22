Defense Secretary addresses graduating West Point cadets

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will speak to graduating U.S. Military Academy cadets Saturday in a ceremony at West Point’s football stadium with pandemic precautions. Austin is a 1975 graduate of West Point. He will address about 1,000 cadets who will become U.S. Army second lieutenants on Saturday. West Point’s graduation ceremony is returning to Michie Stadium a year after the pandemic prompted a change in venue. Last year, then-President Donald Trump spoke to graduates sitting spaced out on the academy’s parade field. All guests at the ceremony this year must provide either a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination.