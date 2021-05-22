Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of masked Hamas fighters brandishing assault rifles have paraded through the streets of Gaza City and the group’s top leader appeared in public for the first time. Saturday’s defiant show of strength came on the first full day of a cease-fire that halted the group’s war with Israel after 11 days. Also, Egyptian mediators held talks to firm up the truce that ended the fourth Israel-Hamas war in just over a decade. In the fighting, Israel unleashed hundreds of airstrikes against militant targets in Gaza, while Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel. More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians.