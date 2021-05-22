Iowa state track and field championship Saturday highlights and results

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa state track and field meet came to a close on Saturday with finals in all four classes.

Classes 1A and 4A took the track in the final session of the meet. In the class 4A 800-meters, Sioux City East's Kaia Downs got second with a time of 2:13.94. Downs also got third in the 1500-meters.

In the girls class 1A 200-meters, South O'Brien's Willa Sickelka came in second with a time of 26.41. The South O'Brien girls team also finished second in the class 1A team standings.

And in the pouring rain, North's Gabe Nash and Will Lohr finished third and Fourth respectively in the 1600 meters.

And Sioux City West junior Holly Duax had a phenomenal day, winning the class 4A 100 and 200-meters.

"It means alot, It means I have so many people supporting me who are here and at home and they've all been nothing but supportive," said Duax. "They all believed in me even when I didn't think I could myself. They push me to be the best I can be. They pushed me to get to this point right here which I am so thankful for."

Classed 3A and 2A were on the track in the morning session. The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central Girls had a great day, winning the Class 2A Four by four-hundred and the 800-Sprint Medley and the team finished fifth in Class 2A.

"Last year we won because the team in front of us got disqualified, and so it was nice to do it for real this time," said senior Erika Kuntz. "A celebration at the finish line instead of the stands"

Speaking of having a good day, OABCIG's Cooper Dejean came in first in the boys Class 2A 100, finished scond in the 200 and helped lead the OABCIG 4X100 team to a first place finish. The Falcons finished sixth in the Class 2A boys standings.

"It's been crazy, after missing a year last year. It's been good to comeback, get all these fans back in here," said DeJean. "So, it's been a lot of fun."

In the Girls 3A Shuttle Hurdle Relay, Spencer finished second with a time of 1:06.86. And in the class 2A boys shuttle hurdle relay, Spirit Lake got second with a time of 1:01.15. But Spirit Lake wasn't done, in the Class 2A 110-Hurdles, Jack Latham came in first with a time of 14.49. The Spirit Lake Boys finished fourth in Class 2-A Team Standings.

And the Unity Christian boys continued their amazing weekend winning the class 2A 800-Meter Sprint Medley in a state record time of 1:31.76 and a second place finish in the Class 2A four by 100.

Unity Christian finished fifth in the Class 2-A Team standings. And Sibley-Ocheyedan Sophomore Madison Brouwer got her first state championship as she won the Class 2A Girl's 800 with a time of 2:13.18.

" It's truly an amazing feeling. So blessed with my coaches and teammates that just push me," said Brouwer. "It's just, it's unreal, it's unbelievable, I can't explain it."