Iowa’s April unemployment rate rises slightly to 3.8%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa's unemployment rose in April to 3.8% as the number of residents with jobs fell slightly.

The Iowa Workforce Development agency reported Friday that the rate for April increased from a March unemployment rate of 3.7%. Iowa's rate was the nation's 10th lowest and compared to a national rate for April of 6.1%.

Data released by the state showed that the number of unemployed Iowans increased by 800 to 61,600 people.

The total number employed was nearly 1.6 million.