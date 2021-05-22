Judge rejects state’s argument in Black Hawk sinkhole case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A judge has rejected the state of South Dakota’s argument that homeowners in a Black Hawk neighborhood lack legal standing to seek damages due to a sinkhole. The Rapid City Journal reports Judge Kevin Krull’s May 14 ruling may now proceed with class-action status, which would include any resident affected by the sinkhole that exposed an abandoned gypsum mine in April 2020. More than 40 people from 15 homes were forced to evacuate due to the sinkhole and mine.