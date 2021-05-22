Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend to cooperate in investigation

At a rally Friday night, Florida congressman Matt Gaetz showed no signs of the legal pressure building against him.

Sources say Gaetz's ex-girlfriend is going to cooperate with federal investigators in their sex trafficking probe.

This woman, a former Capitol Hill staffer who did not work for the congressman. She worked for another lawmaker.

She is really critical to this investigation because she was linked to the congressman in the summer of 2017 in that time period is really essential determining whether he had sex with an underage girl.

The fact that she has signaled she's willing to cooperate is also notable because we know investigators have hundreds and hundreds of records of transactions that they're sifting through and they hope that this woman may be able to help them make sense of some of these transactions, including some that allegedly show payments for sex.

The congressman has not been charged and he has repeatedly denied paying for sex or having sex with a minor as an adult.

It's not clear if this woman has a formal cooperation agreement, but she has signaled to investigators, she is willing to talk to them.

An attorney for the ex girlfriend and the Justice Department declined to comment.

The Congressman's former close friend, Joel. Greenberg has also told investigators that the Congressman had sexual contact with a 17 year old girl.

Now earlier this week, Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal counts, including sex trafficking of a minor.

He's cooperating as part of a plea agreement and in exchange, dozens of other counts against him have been dropped. In this plea agreement, Greenberg admits that he had sex with a minor at least seven times and that he then introduced her to other adult men who engaged in commercial sex acts with her the plea agreement, it doesn't name who those other men are.

Gates and his representatives have attacked Greenberg's credibility in the past few days. They have correctly pointed out the fact that in the same plea agreement, Greenberg admits to falsely accusing a political rival of having sex with a minor.

Now Greenberg is required to cooperate with investigators as part of this plea deal in any ongoing federal investigations, including, of course, this ongoing investigation into his former close friend.

No decision about whether to charge the congressman that likely won't come for some time. It will fall to prosecutors in the public integrity section of the Justice Department.

They are still gathering evidence and then they will have to assess whether they believe they have enough to proceed with an indictment.