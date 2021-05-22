May 22: Iowa reports nearly 40,000 more people have completed their vaccine series

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 39,995 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,305,749 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,578,422 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, there were 170 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 370,500 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 357,363 have recovered, an increase of 362 since Friday.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows 10 additional virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the state's total to 6,035.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (357,363) and the number of deaths (6,035) from the total number of cases (370,500) shows there are currently 7,102 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 131 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from 142. Of those hospitalizations, 39 are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

Because Iowa updates vaccinations numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from noon the previous day.

