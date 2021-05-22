Men walk across Nebraska on Medal of Honor Highway

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Two men walked 432 miles to reach Siouxland Freedom Park Saturday.

Ken Hanel and Daryl Harrison walked Highway 20. It is the medal of honor highway in Nebraska honoring the congressional medal of honor recipients from the state.

Siouxland Freedom Park is the beginning of the medal of honor highway through Nebraska.

One day it will be the mid-point of the national medal of honor highway.

And after walking across the state of Nebraska the two got to celebrate with a ceremony at Siouxland Freedom Park.

"Honor them. Don't forget them. And we're not going to let you," said Daryl Harrison.

After walking 432 miles across the state of Nebraska, Daryl Harrison and Ken Hanel were greeted with cheers as they arrived at their final destination at Siouxland Freedom Park.

The two say they felt a sense of pride after finishing the walk.

"Neither one of us could be more proud of America and Nebraska and all those people that we saw out there waving their flags and telling us that America was still alive. That was grand and it made every step worth it," said Harrison.

But the walk wasn't just about them… it was to make sure medal of honor recipients… all who have served or are currently serving are always remembered.

"We made a 12 day sacrifice, but you've got to remember, our men and women of the armed service, they keep a vigil over this country 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," said Ken Hanel.

James McCloughan, A Medal of Honor Recipient had the opportunity to christen the highway as part of the ceremony.

"To see Nebraska be the front runners and setting the example is amazing. I am honored, I am humbled by the opportunity to be a part of this particular ceremony," said James McCloughan, Medal of Honor Recipient.

74 Nebraska Medal of Honor Recipients each have a six mile segment of the highway.

Harrison says he hopes their walk inspires the other states on the highway.

"We want the other states that have yet to name their highways to get it done. We have work to do and we're waiting on them. We know they had to deal with COVID and we know they had serious things that had to be done. But now it's time," said Harrison.

Making sure those who gave everything, are remembered in return.

The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration.

Since it was created in 1863, only 3,500 Americans have received this honor.